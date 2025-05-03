During the day, the occupiers launched 400 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in particular:

Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Mali Shcherbaki, Lukyanivske, Novoandriivka and Malynivka;

228 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;

2 MLRS shellings covered Kamyanske and Gulyaypole;

150 artillery shellings were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"171 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses and cars. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov said.

Recall

On the eve, as a result of a Russian mass drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, 31 people were injured, including two children.

Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 46 people