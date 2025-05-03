The occupiers launched 400 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 20177 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36776 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 46627 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 66355 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 80869 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51953 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80697 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148783 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

May 2, 08:03 PM • 3176 views

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 2, 09:14 PM • 8986 views

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 5564 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 27447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3636 views
May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3880 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 51607 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 60809 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 68896 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 17938 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 20411 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 24773 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 25276 views
The occupiers launched 400 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

During the day, Russian troops carried out 400 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, UAV attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling. Many buildings were damaged, but no civilians were injured.

During the day, the occupiers launched 400 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in particular:

  • Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Mali Shcherbaki, Lukyanivske, Novoandriivka and Malynivka;
    • 228 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;
      • 2 MLRS shellings covered Kamyanske and Gulyaypole;
        • 150 artillery shellings were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

          "171 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses and cars. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov said.

          Recall

          On the eve, as a result of a Russian mass drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, 31 people were injured, including two children.

          Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 46 people02.05.25, 23:59 • 2720 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          WarKyiv
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Ivan Fedorov
