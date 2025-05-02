Drone strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 46 people

The number of victims of the massive drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 46. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the strikes hit 12 locations in four districts of Kharkiv - Kyivskyi, Osnovyanskyi, Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi.

There are fires at the sites of some arrivals - noted Terekhov.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, specified that among the victims is an 11-year-old child who suffered an acute reaction to stress.

"Currently, 8 victims remain under the supervision of doctors. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical assistance," Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

In Kharkiv on Friday evening, May 2, at least 20 explosions were heard. As a result of the attack, an apartment building was damaged and cars are on fire.

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard