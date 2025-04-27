The occupiers are turning Crimea into a zone of total surveillance under the control of security forces - CNS

The Russians are turning annexed Crimea into a zone of continuous surveillance. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "intelligent video surveillance system" is being launched on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which will be transferred under the control of security forces.

Under the pretext of "security", the Russians are strengthening total control over civilians. The system will collect video, analyze it and transmit it to the enemy's special services. Crimea is increasingly becoming a concentration camp in the open air - said the CNS.

They stressed that the Russian occupiers "do not bring order - only fear and repression."

Recall

As part of the spring campaign-2025, russia plans to send 2,500 people from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the ranks of its army. At the same time, the conscription continues "under propaganda shows and "solemn wires".

