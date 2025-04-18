$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10167 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39773 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42388 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76317 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30623 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85790 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68537 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152870 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88803 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90760 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51137 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76317 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85790 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152870 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107202 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14380 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15173 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29469 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28593 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40800 views
In Simferopol, the occupiers are destroying a children's park under the guise of reconstruction - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2232 views

In Simferopol, the Russians are destroying the Children's Park, which was founded in 1958, under the guise of reconstruction. In fact, it is a privatization and militarization of the territory.

In Simferopol, the occupiers are destroying a children's park under the guise of reconstruction - CNS

In temporarily occupied Simferopol, the Russians are destroying a children's park under the guise of "reconstruction". This was reported in Telegram by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

We are talking about the Children's Park in the center of the capital of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It was founded in 1958: the city zoo is located there. Until 1976, the Children's Park in Simferopol was the only park of its kind in the former USSR.

The official reason for the closure of the park is "reconstruction" and "change of communications", and the real reason is privatization and militarization. Residents of the occupied territories are urged to record cases of blocking public places, as well as suspicious "construction" and construction of military facilities.

A new fortification, a fence with barbed wire and a VIP zone for war criminals are on the site of the children's beach. Crimea is being turned not into a resort, but into a military base. "Reconstruction" is a cover for the seizure of territories

– stated in the Center of National Resistance.

Let us remind you

Rosguard units received an order to increase patrols in occupied Crimea. The occupiers are paying attention to the detection of distributors of propaganda materials.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society War
Simferopol
