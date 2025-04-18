In temporarily occupied Simferopol, the Russians are destroying a children's park under the guise of "reconstruction". This was reported in Telegram by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

We are talking about the Children's Park in the center of the capital of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It was founded in 1958: the city zoo is located there. Until 1976, the Children's Park in Simferopol was the only park of its kind in the former USSR.

The official reason for the closure of the park is "reconstruction" and "change of communications", and the real reason is privatization and militarization. Residents of the occupied territories are urged to record cases of blocking public places, as well as suspicious "construction" and construction of military facilities.

A new fortification, a fence with barbed wire and a VIP zone for war criminals are on the site of the children's beach. Crimea is being turned not into a resort, but into a military base. "Reconstruction" is a cover for the seizure of territories – stated in the Center of National Resistance.

Let us remind you

Rosguard units received an order to increase patrols in occupied Crimea. The occupiers are paying attention to the detection of distributors of propaganda materials.