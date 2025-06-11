The occupiers are trying to bypass Toretsk from the southwest, there is progress - military

Russian occupiers are trying to bypass Toretsk from the southwest, and there is some progress there. The high command is aware of this and is taking all measures to prevent not only Toretsk, but also Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region from being bypassed. This was reported by Svyatoslav Lysyuk, deputy commander of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

The pressure is really strong. For nine months now, the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade has been the basis of the battalion tactical group that holds Toretsk together with adjacent units and formations. In general, the defense of Toretsk has been going on for 11 months, which is longer than the defense of Bakhmut. The enemy thought it would be easy to pass through Toretsk, but they failed, and now our battalion tactical group occupies a defense line in the private sector. - Lysyuk said.

He stressed that there are no intact buildings left in Toretsk.

Our infantrymen remain in Toretsk. The enemy is unable to pass through Toretsk. They are trying to bypass Toretsk from the southwest, and there is some progress of the enemy there. The high command is aware of this and is taking all measures to prevent not only Toretsk, but also Kostiantynivka from being bypassed, because if you look at the map, a large bag has formed. On the one hand, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and on the other hand, Kostiantynivka is being bypassed from the southwest. Accordingly, the enemy is trying to disrupt our logistics in order to prevent us from delivering ammunition, but the enemy has not succeeded so far. - Lysyuk said.

Addition

On June 9, Viktor Tretuhubov, spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, reported that Russian occupiers were moving with large forces, very actively along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway, which runs east of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.