The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years old

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has increased to 31 people, the youngest is 4 years old. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Currently, 31 injured (7 of them children) and 3 dead have been confirmed. People from various locations continue to seek medical attention. At least seven are currently hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. - Tkachenko reported.

According to him, the nature of Russian attacks is changing towards increased terror against Ukrainians.

Now we see attempts by enemy drones to break into the city every day. And this night showed that they are interested in terrorizing the population. 4 locations in Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi districts. All are purely residential areas. - Tkachenko reported.

According to the head of the Military Administration, the most difficult situation is in the Desnianskyi district. There, a Shahed drone flew into a 9-story building, destroying the inter-floor ceilings.

... at least 26 injured have already been confirmed, five of them children. There are also three dead here. Among them, the Russians killed a mother and her 19-year-old daughter. Rescuers have been working on the site all night and are still working, volunteers and psychologists are deploying their efforts. At another location in the district, a 16-story building was damaged. Apartments were heavily damaged, windows were blown out. Here, at least 5 people were injured, including two children. The youngest is 4 years old. New appeals from people are coming in. - Tkachenko noted.

In addition, according to him, a kindergarten was damaged in the area. More than 70 windows were broken in the institution alone, and window blocks and doors were broken in the rooms.

Headquarters have now been set up at 40 Bratislavska Street and 65/1 Honore de Balzac Street. Invincibility points are operating in nearby institutions so that people can stay warm. These are schools No. 276, 300, 301, 308, 313; in the Lisovyi massif - school No. 218, kindergarten No. 102, ZED-302.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private residential sector was damaged, and at least one car was damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, a drone also damaged a multi-story building, but there were no casualties.

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by strike UAVs.

As a result of the enemy attack, three people died, 29 were injured, 7 of them children. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of shelling in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, where hits on residential buildings were recorded.