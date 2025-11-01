The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 16262 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 29522 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 38013 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 59956 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 56204 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 39254 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 52809 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43208 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37269 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36665 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - bloggerNovember 1, 12:55 PM • 8142 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 17788 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-upsNovember 1, 01:47 PM • 10642 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia03:47 PM • 11184 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisans04:11 PM • 3868 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 59961 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 56209 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 70957 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 65253 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 57127 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 17804 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 38018 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 70957 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 44135 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 52583 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Economist

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. A 50-year-old woman died in the hospital from severe injuries.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two

The death toll from the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 50-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries due to the Russian attack died in the hospital.

In total, the evening enemy strike claimed the lives of two people

- wrote Haivanenko.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were injured, all hospitalized.

Later, it became known that one person died as a result of the attack. A store was destroyed, and 7 residential buildings were damaged.

Dnipro again subjected to Russian missile attack: infrastructure damaged30.10.25, 12:58 • 3111 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast