The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two

The death toll from the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 50-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries due to the Russian attack died in the hospital.

In total, the evening enemy strike claimed the lives of two people - wrote Haivanenko.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were injured, all hospitalized.

Later, it became known that one person died as a result of the attack. A store was destroyed, and 7 residential buildings were damaged.

Dnipro again subjected to Russian missile attack: infrastructure damaged