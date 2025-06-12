The number of victims of the plane crash in India has increased: more than 290 died

Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff, crashing into a dormitory for doctors. There were 242 passengers on board, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian. According to the latest data, more than 290 people died, including those on the ground. One person survived.

An Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad. More than 290 people died. There were 242 people on board, and police say one survivor has been found. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian - the statement reads.

Local media reported that an Air India plane to London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday afternoon. Air India has confirmed an incident involving its aircraft.

204 bodies have been found at the crash site in India. The Boeing 787-8 passenger plane, which had 242 people on board, crashed into a dormitory, killing passengers and people on the ground. At least one survivor has been found after the crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.