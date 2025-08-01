The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased
Kyiv • UNN
Two women, aged 36 and 77, were injured as a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district. They were provided with the necessary medical care.
In the Zaporizhzhia district, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the night of August 1 has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
36-year-old and 77-year-old women wounded: the number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased. One woman was wounded in Veselianka, the other in Malokaterynivka.
According to Fedorov, they received all necessary medical care.
Recall
On the night of August 1, as a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, a 63-year-old man died in Veselianka. In Malokaterynivka, a 65-year-old man was wounded, and his house was damaged.