In the Zaporizhzhia district, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the night of August 1 has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

36-year-old and 77-year-old women wounded: the number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased. One woman was wounded in Veselianka, the other in Malokaterynivka. - the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, they received all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of August 1, as a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, a 63-year-old man died in Veselianka. In Malokaterynivka, a 65-year-old man was wounded, and his house was damaged.