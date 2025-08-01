The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased

$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 34357 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 56359 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 129714 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 73517 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 77692 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71085 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 243597 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 280566 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114159 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98422 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White House
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - Rubio
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Airbus A320 series

The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Two women, aged 36 and 77, were injured as a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district. They were provided with the necessary medical care.

The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased

In the Zaporizhzhia district, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the night of August 1 has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

36-year-old and 77-year-old women wounded: the number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia district has increased. One woman was wounded in Veselianka, the other in Malokaterynivka.

- the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, they received all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of August 1, as a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, a 63-year-old man died in Veselianka. In Malokaterynivka, a 65-year-old man was wounded, and his house was damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast