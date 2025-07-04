$41.720.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of victims of the attack on Kupyansk has increased to three: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

On July 4, around 2:00 PM, the Russian army shelled a residential area of Kupyansk. A 55-year-old woman was killed, and three people were injured.

The number of victims of the attack on Kupyansk has increased to three: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

During the day, Russian troops struck Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, killing a woman and injuring three people with explosive wounds. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime that caused the death of a person, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on July 4, around 2:00 PM, the Russian army carried out an artillery shelling of a residential area in the city of Kupyansk. A 55-year-old woman was killed. Three people sustained explosive wounds: a 56-year-old man, and two women — 66 and 56 years old.

- the report says.

Details

The strike also damaged a shop, a playground, and blew out windows in apartment buildings.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk, targeting civilians near a shop, resulting in one death and two injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
