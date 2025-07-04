The number of victims of the attack on Kupyansk has increased to three: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation
Kyiv • UNN
On July 4, around 2:00 PM, the Russian army shelled a residential area of Kupyansk. A 55-year-old woman was killed, and three people were injured.
During the day, Russian troops struck Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, killing a woman and injuring three people with explosive wounds. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the war crime that caused the death of a person, UNN reports.
According to the investigation, on July 4, around 2:00 PM, the Russian army carried out an artillery shelling of a residential area in the city of Kupyansk. A 55-year-old woman was killed. Three people sustained explosive wounds: a 56-year-old man, and two women — 66 and 56 years old.
Details
The strike also damaged a shop, a playground, and blew out windows in apartment buildings.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
Earlier, UNN, citing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk, targeting civilians near a shop, resulting in one death and two injured.