The number of victims of Russian shelling in Ukraine in 5 months of this year is almost 50% higher than last year - UN

In the first five months of this year, the number of civilians killed and injured by Russian shelling was almost 50% higher than the same period in 2024. This was reported today by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), reports UNN.

Details

The latest wave of Russian attacks using long-range missiles and drones continues the trend of increasing civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2025: in the first five months of 2025, the number of civilians killed and injured was almost 50% higher than in the same period in 2024 - the statement said.

It is reported that in its monthly report on the protection of civilians, the HRMMU stated that in May alone, at least 183 civilians were killed and 836 were injured throughout Ukraine.

Missile strikes and long-range drones (loitering munitions) caused the most damage throughout the country, while short-range drones, mostly with high-resolution cameras on board, used for precise targeting, caused the most casualties among civilians in frontline settlements. 97% of the victims were on territory controlled by Ukraine.

The high level of deaths and injuries among civilians in May followed a sharp increase in casualties in April.

This year is terrible for civilians throughout Ukraine: the number of dead and wounded is much higher than in the same period of 2024 – said Danielle Bell, Head of the HRMMU.

The intensification of shelling using long-range missiles and loitering munitions, as well as frequent attacks using short-range drones along the front line, is a deadly combination for civilians.

The HRMMU noted that in June, shelling with long-range weapons intensified even further, leading to new civilian casualties.

According to Ukrainian authorities, since June 6, Russian armed forces have fired more than 1,500 long-range weapons at Ukrainian territory. The HRMMU is currently verifying reports that at least 19 civilians have been killed and 205 injured in cities across the country in the past five days by these weapons or debris after their interception, with Kharkiv particularly affected, as well as Kyiv, Odesa and other cities far from the front line.

Addition

During the night attack on Kyiv, the Russian invaders used drones, the warhead of which was filled with shrapnel.