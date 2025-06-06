"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4456 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58655 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113392 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 83981 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84137 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83139 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64385 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91627 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64866 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50594 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.5m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 35583 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 7212 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 42899 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 17444 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

03:29 AM • 10530 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 67693 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 154074 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 162233 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 220189 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 261026 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 110909 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 75908 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 119550 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 344305 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 185253 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, three people died and 49 were injured. Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to stop the war.

"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia, stating that "Russia is not changing its handwriting," and that three people were killed and 49 injured in the enemy attack. The head of state stressed that now is the moment when America, Europe and everyone in the world together can stop this war by putting pressure on Russia, writes UNN.

Russia is not changing its handwriting. Another large-scale attack on cities and ordinary life. They hit almost all of Ukraine: Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. Thank you to our soldiers for their protection. But, unfortunately, not all

- Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

In total, according to him, "today's attack involved more than 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles."

New anti-record: 407 drones and over 40 missiles used by Russia against Ukraine - Ihnat06.06.25, 10:09 • 10831 view

"49 people were injured. Unfortunately, the number may increase: people are seeking help. At this moment, three people are known to have died. These are employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to their families. All necessary services are now working at the sites, clearing debris, and rescue operations are underway. We will definitely restore all the damage," Zelenskyy said.

Russia must be held accountable for this. From the first minute of this war, they have been hitting cities and villages to destroy lives. We have done a lot together with the world to have the opportunity to defend ourselves. But now is the moment when America, Europe and everyone in the world together can stop this war by putting pressure on Russia. If someone does not put pressure and gives the war more time to take lives, it is complicity and responsibility. We must act decisively

- Zelenskyy stressed.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9