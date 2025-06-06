"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia, stating that "Russia is not changing its handwriting," and that three people were killed and 49 injured in the enemy attack. The head of state stressed that now is the moment when America, Europe and everyone in the world together can stop this war by putting pressure on Russia, writes UNN.

Russia is not changing its handwriting. Another large-scale attack on cities and ordinary life. They hit almost all of Ukraine: Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. Thank you to our soldiers for their protection. But, unfortunately, not all - Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

In total, according to him, "today's attack involved more than 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles."

"49 people were injured. Unfortunately, the number may increase: people are seeking help. At this moment, three people are known to have died. These are employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to their families. All necessary services are now working at the sites, clearing debris, and rescue operations are underway. We will definitely restore all the damage," Zelenskyy said.