There is a trend towards increasing the production of "Shaheds" by Russia - Ignat

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 36293 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 64096 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 93087 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 67917 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 142214 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 99831 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136972 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167007 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121351 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101477 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Погода
+31°
3m/s
58%
751mm
Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

June 7, 01:35 AM • 44881 views

In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

June 7, 01:55 AM • 19390 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

June 7, 02:40 AM • 24056 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

05:48 AM • 33250 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

06:48 AM • 15343 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

05:00 AM • 36283 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 68244 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 71268 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 115933 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 142201 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 93076 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 110031 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 152883 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 114489 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 154569 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

There is a trend towards increasing the production of "Shaheds" by Russia - Ignat

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Russia is increasing the production of Shahed drones and decoy drones, launching up to 500 units at Ukraine. The enemy is improving the design and guidance system of the drones.

There is a trend towards increasing the production of "Shaheds" by Russia - Ignat

There is currently a tendency to increase the production of Shahed-type drones by Russia, which the Russian Federation is already launching up to 500 units against Ukraine, as well as drones-imitators, which can also pose a threat. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

"Indeed, there were different statements... about what the "shaheds" will be, whether together with the drones-imitators. There is no need to scare the population very much here. Of course, we need to prepare for an increase, because there is such a trend. There is a trend towards increasing production. It is observed. We just take the statistics that we give every morning on night strikes, and it becomes obvious that they are increasing production," Ignat said.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "this is not cheap, it is a rather costly process".

"The enemy is also increasing quantitatively precisely due to drones-imitators, which also pose a certain danger, but still these are not "shaheds". We can talk about numbers of 1,000 (drones - ed.), but for now we have the fact that the enemy is already launching up to 500 drones," Ignat said.

Addition

Earlier, Ignat stated that Russia is actively improving Shahed kamikaze drones Shahed, changing their design, body color and guidance system to overcome Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Also, the occupiers are increasingly launching drones-imitators, which not only confuse air defense, but can also carry explosives.

Economist wrote that in the event of failed ceasefire negotiations, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense, and that Russia is increasing drone production to 500 per day, which could lead to attacks of 1,000 units.

There is a tendency to increase the production of "shaheds" by Russia - Ignat

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
The Economist
Yurii Ihnat
Shahed-136
Ukraine
