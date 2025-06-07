There is a trend towards increasing the production of "Shaheds" by Russia - Ignat

There is currently a tendency to increase the production of Shahed-type drones by Russia, which the Russian Federation is already launching up to 500 units against Ukraine, as well as drones-imitators, which can also pose a threat. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

"Indeed, there were different statements... about what the "shaheds" will be, whether together with the drones-imitators. There is no need to scare the population very much here. Of course, we need to prepare for an increase, because there is such a trend. There is a trend towards increasing production. It is observed. We just take the statistics that we give every morning on night strikes, and it becomes obvious that they are increasing production," Ignat said.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "this is not cheap, it is a rather costly process".

"The enemy is also increasing quantitatively precisely due to drones-imitators, which also pose a certain danger, but still these are not "shaheds". We can talk about numbers of 1,000 (drones - ed.), but for now we have the fact that the enemy is already launching up to 500 drones," Ignat said.

Addition

Earlier, Ignat stated that Russia is actively improving Shahed kamikaze drones Shahed, changing their design, body color and guidance system to overcome Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Also, the occupiers are increasingly launching drones-imitators, which not only confuse air defense, but can also carry explosives.

Economist wrote that in the event of failed ceasefire negotiations, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense, and that Russia is increasing drone production to 500 per day, which could lead to attacks of 1,000 units.

There is a tendency to increase the production of "shaheds" by Russia - Ignat