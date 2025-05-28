The number of refugees in Germany has reached a record high: a third are Ukrainians

Approximately one in three arrived from Ukraine. The number of our compatriots increased by approximately 108,000 people over the past year.

UNN reports with reference to Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur.

Details

The number of refugees living in Germany has reached a record high: at the end of 2024, there were 3.45 million. This is stated in the federal government's response to a request from Bundestag member Clara Bünger (Left Party of Germany). The number of refugees registered in the Central Register of Foreigners increased from 3.42 million in 2023 to 3.55 million last year.

Last year, 124,000 refugees arrived in Germany, including 108,000 Ukrainians. In total, about 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens are in Germany with refugee status.

According to the report, out of the total number, approximately 710,000 people were recognized as refugees under the Geneva Convention. About 43,000 received asylum. Among the recognized refugees, there was a particularly large number of Syrians - about 316,000.

Reference

In 2023, the increase was 270,000, and in 2022 – even more than 1.2 million. This was mainly due to the escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukrainians who arrive in Germany fleeing the war should receive not "assistance for citizens", but a more modest amount provided for by another category. This was stated by German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.

In April 2025, Germany temporarily suspended the reception of refugees under the UN resettlement program. This was announced by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)