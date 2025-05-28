The number of refugees in Germany has reached a record high: a third are Ukrainians

$41.680.11
47.310.02
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM

09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The number of refugees in Germany has reached a record high: a third are Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 962 views

The number of refugees in Germany reached 3.45 million, a third from Ukraine. 108,000 Ukrainians arrived in a year, with a total of about 1.2 million.

Approximately one in three arrived from Ukraine. The number of our compatriots increased by approximately 108,000 people over the past year.

UNN reports with reference to Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur.

Details

The number of refugees living in Germany has reached a record high: at the end of 2024, there were 3.45 million. This is stated in the federal government's response to a request from Bundestag member Clara Bünger (Left Party of Germany). The number of refugees registered in the Central Register of Foreigners increased from 3.42 million in 2023 to 3.55 million last year.

Last year, 124,000 refugees arrived in Germany, including 108,000 Ukrainians. In total, about 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens are in Germany with refugee status.

According to the report, out of the total number, approximately 710,000 people were recognized as refugees under the Geneva Convention. About 43,000 received asylum. Among the recognized refugees, there was a particularly large number of Syrians - about 316,000.

Reference

In 2023, the increase was 270,000, and in 2022 – even more than 1.2 million. This was mainly due to the escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukrainians who arrive in Germany fleeing the war should receive not "assistance for citizens", but a more modest amount provided for by another category. This was stated by German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.

In April 2025, Germany temporarily suspended the reception of refugees under the UN resettlement program. This was announced by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Bundestag
Friedrich Merz
Syria
Germany
Ukraine
