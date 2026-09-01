Death toll rises in Boryspil after nighttime Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed in Boryspil and 13 injured, including two children. One more person was injured in the Obukhiv district.
In Boryspil, Kyiv region, the number of people killed as a result of the overnight Russian attack has risen to four; 14 people were injured in the region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on social media on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on Boryspil has risen to four. Another 13 people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance
According to him, a five-story residential building, a store, private homes, cars, an enterprise and a service station building were damaged in Boryspil.
The State Emergency Service reported that 48 people were evacuated and two people were rescued from under the rubble.
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Damage was also recorded in Obukhiv district. One person was injured
According to him, 11 private homes, storage facilities and a gas station were damaged.
As the police reported, two children were among the 14 people injured in the region.
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The police and the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv region.