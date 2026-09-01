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Death toll rises in Boryspil after nighttime Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Four people were killed in Boryspil and 13 injured, including two children. One more person was injured in the Obukhiv district.

Death toll rises in Boryspil after nighttime Russian attack

In Boryspil, Kyiv region, the number of people killed as a result of the overnight Russian attack has risen to four; 14 people were injured in the region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on social media on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on Boryspil has risen to four. Another 13 people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, a five-story residential building, a store, private homes, cars, an enterprise and a service station building were damaged in Boryspil.

The State Emergency Service reported that 48 people were evacuated and two people were rescued from under the rubble.

Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed01.09.26, 07:32 • 3722 views

Damage was also recorded in Obukhiv district. One person was injured

- the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

According to him, 11 private homes, storage facilities and a gas station were damaged.

As the police reported, two children were among the 14 people injured in the region.

The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injured01.09.26, 07:51 • 3624 views

The police and the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv region.

Julia Shramko

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