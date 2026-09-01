Death toll rises in Boryspil after nighttime Russian attack

In Boryspil, Kyiv region, the number of people killed as a result of the overnight Russian attack has risen to four; 14 people were injured in the region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on social media on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of the enemy strike on Boryspil has risen to four. Another 13 people were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, a five-story residential building, a store, private homes, cars, an enterprise and a service station building were damaged in Boryspil.

The State Emergency Service reported that 48 people were evacuated and two people were rescued from under the rubble.

Russia struck a railway depot in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — 6 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were killed

Damage was also recorded in Obukhiv district. One person was injured - the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

According to him, 11 private homes, storage facilities and a gas station were damaged.

As the police reported, two children were among the 14 people injured in the region.

The overnight attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of 8 people, including 3 children among the 5 injured

The police and the State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv region.