Number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 31

Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4532 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 11678 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 18774 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 34700 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 34642 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 30550 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26663 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 52270 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 47686 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21971 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – ReutersJanuary 24, 02:11 AM • 6586 views
Grammy 2026 Predictions: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Prepare for TriumphJanuary 24, 02:31 AM • 3938 views
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Greenland after Trump abandoned the forceful scenarioJanuary 24, 02:50 AM • 5000 views
Why Ukraine will likely have to bow to a "dictated peace" scenarioJanuary 24, 03:13 AM • 5644 views
Washington Summit: US Gathers Military Leaders from 34 Countries to Implement "Trump Doctrine"January 24, 06:01 AM • 5998 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 52269 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 68879 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 86897 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 82353 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 83669 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
White House
Greenland
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 1628 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 2950 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 28073 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 27689 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 41895 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Facebook

Number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 31

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

As a result of the night attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 31 people. 25 strikes were recorded at 10 locations, damaging buildings and over 60 cars.

Number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 31

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the night shelling by Russia has risen to 31, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of people injured in the night shelling has risen to 31

- Mayor Terekhov announced.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of Russia's night attack on Kharkiv had risen to 27. 25 strikes were recorded at 10 locations, damaging buildings and over 60 cars.

Julia Shramko

Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv