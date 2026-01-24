Number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 31

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the night shelling by Russia has risen to 31, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of people injured in the night shelling has risen to 31 - Mayor Terekhov announced.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of Russia's night attack on Kharkiv had risen to 27. 25 strikes were recorded at 10 locations, damaging buildings and over 60 cars.