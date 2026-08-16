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The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia's overnight attack has risen to three, the State Emergency Service reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In Kyiv, the number of people injured after Russian strikes on the night of August 16 rose to three. Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia's overnight attack has risen to three, the State Emergency Service reports

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of August 16 has increased to 3. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the nighttime shelling of the capital in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts

- the statement says.

We remind you

Kyiv was attacked from the air by the enemy on the night of Sunday, August 16. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the capital came under a ballistic missile attack. A non-residential building caught fire in the Obolonskyi district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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