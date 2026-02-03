The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including three children - OVA

$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 11150 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 13312 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 14759 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 12748 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 20619 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 28889 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16603 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24394 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34472 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Publications
Exclusives
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Poland
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
Instagram
The Diplomat

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including three children - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

Russia's evening attack on Zaporizhzhia resulted in 11 injured, including three children. The victims sustained shrapnel wounds, traumatic brain injuries, and concussions.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including three children - OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured as a result of Russia's evening attack has risen to 11. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Currently, eleven people have already required medical attention, including three children.

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, doctors diagnosed shrapnel wounds, traumatic brain injuries, and concussions. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight after the enemy attack by Russia - OVA03.02.26, 19:18

Recall

As reported by UNN, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia in the evening. Two 18-year-old young people were killed, and there are injured.

Antonina Tumanova

