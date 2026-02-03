The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including three children - OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured as a result of Russia's evening attack has risen to 11. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Currently, eleven people have already required medical attention, including three children. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, doctors diagnosed shrapnel wounds, traumatic brain injuries, and concussions. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

As reported by UNN, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia in the evening. Two 18-year-old young people were killed, and there are injured.