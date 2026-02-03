The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight after the enemy attack by Russia - OVA

As a result of the enemy attack, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Eight injured already - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing - reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Among them, according to him, two children needed medical assistance.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care, Fedorov added.

Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: 18-year-old boy and girl killed, injured reported