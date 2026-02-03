The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight after the enemy attack by Russia - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. Among them are two children, all are receiving medical assistance.
As a result of the enemy attack, the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Eight injured already - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing
Among them, according to him, two children needed medical assistance.
All victims are receiving the necessary medical care, Fedorov added.
Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: 18-year-old boy and girl killed, injured reported03.02.26, 19:00 • 684 views