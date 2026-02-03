$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 3518 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 2866 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM • 14212 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 21700 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 14781 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 22896 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33377 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31322 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28623 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: 18-year-old boy and girl killed, injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia in the evening. Two 18-year-old young people were killed, and seven more were injured.

Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: 18-year-old boy and girl killed, injured reported

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia in the evening, killing an 18-year-old boy and girl, and injuring seven more people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Two people died, at least seven were injured. The Russians attacked the city in the evening, when people were returning home.

- Fedorov reported.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, an 18-year-old boy and girl died.

Doctors are sending three people to the hospital. One 15-year-old girl is in critical condition.

- he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia