Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia: 18-year-old boy and girl killed, injured reported

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia in the evening, killing an 18-year-old boy and girl, and injuring seven more people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Two people died, at least seven were injured. The Russians attacked the city in the evening, when people were returning home. - Fedorov reported.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, an 18-year-old boy and girl died.

Doctors are sending three people to the hospital. One 15-year-old girl is in critical condition. - he summarized.

