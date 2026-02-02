Maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia attacked by Russia will relocate and continue operations - RMA

The maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, which was attacked by Russia, will be moved to new premises, and medical care will be provided without interruption. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the telethon "United News" on Monday, reports UNN.

The premises are already being prepared for the relocation of the staff and the maternity hospital, where it will continue to operate. This will not affect the provision of maternity services in the area. There are at least three more facilities that can provide such services – and now women in labor will be directed to these facilities. – said Fedorov.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Six people were reported injured, including two women who were undergoing examination.