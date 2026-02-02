$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
04:56 PM • 968 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 8494 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 19043 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 32610 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 57689 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73941 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50817 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50321 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36257 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52564 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
Maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia attacked by Russia will relocate and continue operations - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

The maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, attacked by Russia, will be moved to new premises. Medical care will be provided without interruption; there are other facilities for women in labor.

Maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia attacked by Russia will relocate and continue operations - RMA

The maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, which was attacked by Russia, will be moved to new premises, and medical care will be provided without interruption. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the telethon "United News" on Monday, reports UNN.

The premises are already being prepared for the relocation of the staff and the maternity hospital, where it will continue to operate. This will not affect the provision of maternity services in the area. There are at least three more facilities that can provide such services – and now women in labor will be directed to these facilities.

– said Fedorov.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Six people were reported injured, including two women who were undergoing examination.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia