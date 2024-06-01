ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine

The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27761 views

550 children were killed and more than 1,364 were injured in Ukraine as a result of russia's armed aggression. Most of the victims were in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions.

As a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation in Ukraine, 550 children were killed, more than 1,364 were injured in various degrees of severity. On June 1, 8 children were injured due to the shelling of Balakleya in Kharkiv region. About it UNN reports with reference to The Office of the Prosecutor General.

More than 1,914 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the fussian federation. As of the morning of June 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 550 children were killed and more than 1,364 were injured in various degrees of severity

- the message says.

It is noted that children in the following areas were most affected::

  • Donetsk – 534
  • Kharkiv – 389
  • Kherson – 152
  • Dnipropetrovsk – 139
  • Kievskaya - 130
  • Zaporozhye-108
  • Nikolaev - 107.

The UCP notes that in recent days:

  • On May 30, a 12-year-old boy and a girl were injured due to the shelling of Kharkiv by russian troops.
  • On June 1, as a result of the shelling of Balakleya, Kharkiv region, 8 children were injured.

Addition

On May 31, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported that Ukraine has more than 30 sentences of Ukrainian courts in cases concerning war crimes against children.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society War
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

