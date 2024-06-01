The number of children affected by the war has increased in Ukraine

As a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation in Ukraine, 550 children were killed, more than 1,364 were injured in various degrees of severity. On June 1, 8 children were injured due to the shelling of Balakleya in Kharkiv region. About it UNN reports with reference to The Office of the Prosecutor General.

More than 1,914 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the fussian federation. As of the morning of June 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 550 children were killed and more than 1,364 were injured in various degrees of severity - the message says.

It is noted that children in the following areas were most affected::

Donetsk – 534

Kharkiv – 389

Kherson – 152

Dnipropetrovsk – 139

Kievskaya - 130

Zaporozhye-108

Nikolaev - 107.

The UCP notes that in recent days:

On May 30, a 12-year-old boy and a girl were injured due to the shelling of Kharkiv by russian troops.

On June 1, as a result of the shelling of Balakleya, Kharkiv region, 8 children were injured.

Addition

On May 31, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported that Ukraine has more than 30 sentences of Ukrainian courts in cases concerning war crimes against children.

