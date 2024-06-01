Enemy strike on a residential building in Kharkiv: the death toll has increased to 7

Due to the enemy strike on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv, the death toll has increased to 7. this was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The death toll from strikes on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv has increased to 7, including four men and three women. Search operations continue, and there may be two more women under the rubble Sinegubov wrote on Telrgram.

Аddition

On May 31 , the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reportedthat in Kharkiv, the body of another person who died as a result of a night strike by russian troops on a residential building in the Novobavarsky district was found.

