Blow to Kharkiv region: 12 people were injured, eight of them were children
In Balakliya, Izyumsky district, at about 5 a.m., a rocket attack on two residential buildings injured 12 people, including 8 children aged 2 to 17 years, and one child had an acute stress reaction.
At about 5: 00 am, the invaders hit Balakliya, Izyumsky district. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
At the time of the missile strike, there were 12 people in two houses: 4 adults (including one pregnant woman) and 8 children aged 2 to 17 years.
There was a fire.
All the victims have a moderate condition, and one child has an acute reaction to stress.
The victims were taken to the hospital.
