Russia may use conscripts in combat operations due to heavy losses in Kharkiv region - Atesh

Russia may use conscripts in combat operations due to heavy losses in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the partisan movement Atesh, reports UNN.

The Atesh agent's unit from the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian armed forces is talking about the possible involvement of conscripts in combat operations. Everyone has heard about the losses in the division and understands that there is almost no chance of survival by participating in the war - the message says.

Add

In addition, it is reported that entire companies were destroyed during the Storming of Volchansk. Therefore, according to Atesh, such information is perceived by the military without enthusiasm.

"Only a few conscripts agree to enter into a contract with the Armed Forces," the report says.

Russia wants to introduce a tax for the” rich", because the cost of the war in Ukraine is growing - mass media