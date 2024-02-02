The number of car thefts in Ukraine is returning to pre-war levels - analysis
Kyiv • UNN
The number of car thefts in Ukraine in 2023 returned to pre-war levels: 1278 cars were stolen, close to the 1148 stolen in 2021, but much lower than the record 12448 stolen in 2022 amid the Russian invasion.
The number of car thefts is returning to pre-war levels. 1278 car thefts were recorded in Ukraine in 2023, according to Opendatabot, UNN reports.
Details
After a record spike in car thefts in the first year of the full-scale invasion, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, their number is returning to normal levels. Thus, in 2023, almost as many car thefts were recorded as before the full-scale invasion.
"1,278 car thefts were recorded in Ukraine in the entire year of 2023 . This is almost 90% less than in 2022 , when a record number of car thefts were recorded - 12 448 cars. For comparison, in 2021, this figure was 1148 stolen cars," the report says.
Three frontline regions topped the anti-rating of regions where cars were stolen most often:
- Donetsk region - 375 kidnappings
- Kherson region - 178 car thefts
- Dnipropetrovs'k region - 168 vehicles.
The lowest number of car thefts in 2023 was recorded in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - 4 per region.
The most popular brands among car thieves last year were: VAZ, GAZ, Volkswagen, Renault and Hyundai.
