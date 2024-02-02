The number of car thefts in Ukraine is returning to pre-war levels - analysis

The number of car thefts is returning to pre-war levels. 1278 car thefts were recorded in Ukraine in 2023, according to Opendatabot, UNN reports.

After a record spike in car thefts in the first year of the full-scale invasion, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, their number is returning to normal levels. Thus, in 2023, almost as many car thefts were recorded as before the full-scale invasion.

"1,278 car thefts were recorded in Ukraine in the entire year of 2023 . This is almost 90% less than in 2022 , when a record number of car thefts were recorded - 12 448 cars. For comparison, in 2021, this figure was 1148 stolen cars," the report says.

Three frontline regions topped the anti-rating of regions where cars were stolen most often:

- Donetsk region - 375 kidnappings

- Kherson region - 178 car thefts

- Dnipropetrovs'k region - 168 vehicles.

The lowest number of car thefts in 2023 was recorded in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - 4 per region.

The most popular brands among car thieves last year were: VAZ, GAZ, Volkswagen, Renault and Hyundai.

