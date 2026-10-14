The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high

As of Wednesday, October 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.08 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 44.96 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 50.44. This was reported by UNN, citing the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.0802 UAH (+12 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.4380 UAH (+20 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5245 UAH (+7 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 44.79–45.33 UAH, the euro at 50.14–50.84 UAH, and the zloty at 11.21–11.69 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.09–45.12 UAH/USD and 50.47–50.49 UAH/EUR.

We remind you

In September, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%. Eggs saw the largest increase, rising by 43.6%, while sugar rose by 8.3%.

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