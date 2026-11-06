The NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for November 6

As of Friday, November 6, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.44 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 45.54 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.04. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.4432 UAH (-10 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 51.0406 UAH (-21 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6239 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 45.42–46.06 UAH, the euro at 51.00–51.81 UAH, and the zloty at 11.34–11.84 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.33–45.37 UAH/USD and 50.89–50.92 UAH/EUR.

Reminder

The National Bank of Ukraine assures that the situation on the foreign exchange market remains under control, despite the temporary weakening of the hryvnia at the beginning of November due to increased budget expenditures and limited export supply.

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