The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia

In May, the NBU sold 30% more currency than in April, intensifying foreign exchange interventions to stabilize the hryvnia exchange rate. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

The NBU has significantly increased the volume of its foreign exchange interventions, which means an intensification of currency sales on the interbank market. In May, 30% more currency was sold to the market than in April, according to data from the financial regulator's website.

Compared to May 2024, the volume of foreign exchange interventions of the National Bank decreased by 4.8%, which is $149 million.

At the same time, the volume of net sales of dollars from foreign exchange reserves to stabilize the hryvnia increased by $662 million – from $2.26 billion to $2.92 billion. Instead, the volume of NBU currency purchases decreased during the month – from $18 million in April to only $1 million in May.

During the last week of May, the NBU's foreign exchange interventions increased by 5.7%, or $35 million, and reached $653.2 million compared to the previous week. At the same time, at the beginning of the week, the balance between the sale and purchase of currency on the cash market remained positive – $4.5 million from Saturday to Monday. However, already from Tuesday it became negative, increasing from $1 million to $13.1 million on Thursday.

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect