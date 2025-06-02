$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18131 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46884 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61699 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 115206 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145808 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152606 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 205013 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212785 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122436 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311235 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

In May, the NBU increased the volume of валюти interventions by 30% compared to April, selling $2.92 billion to stabilize the hryvnia. The volume of валюти purchases decreased to $1 million.

The NBU increased валюти sales by 30% in May to support the hryvnia

In May, the NBU sold 30% more currency than in April, intensifying foreign exchange interventions to stabilize the hryvnia exchange rate. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

The NBU has significantly increased the volume of its foreign exchange interventions, which means an intensification of currency sales on the interbank market. In May, 30% more currency was sold to the market than in April, according to data from the financial regulator's website.

Compared to May 2024, the volume of foreign exchange interventions of the National Bank decreased by 4.8%, which is $149 million.

At the same time, the volume of net sales of dollars from foreign exchange reserves to stabilize the hryvnia increased by $662 million – from $2.26 billion to $2.92 billion. Instead, the volume of NBU currency purchases decreased during the month – from $18 million in April to only $1 million in May.

During the last week of May, the NBU's foreign exchange interventions increased by 5.7%, or $35 million, and reached $653.2 million compared to the previous week. At the same time, at the beginning of the week, the balance between the sale and purchase of currency on the cash market remained positive – $4.5 million from Saturday to Monday. However, already from Tuesday it became negative, increasing from $1 million to $13.1 million on Thursday.

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect28.05.25, 09:00 • 74057 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
