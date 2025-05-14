The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12279 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52779 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34733 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104328 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81359 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91769 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86406 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180448 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73694 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180680 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52779 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104328 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83503 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180449 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180681 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1288 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36397 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96584 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95452 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95877 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

In April 2025, Lviv region and Kyiv became leaders in the registration of electric vehicles. The most popular models were BYD Song Plus EV, Tesla Model Y, and others.

The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced

Lviv region and Kyiv became the leading regions in terms of electric vehicle registrations in April, the Ukrautoprom Association reported and named the bestsellers, UNN writes.

Details

UkrAutoprom reminded that almost 5.8 thousand electric vehicles (BEV) were registered in Ukraine in April 2025.

In terms of new cars, the most popular electric car in the markets of Lviv region, Kyiv and Kyiv region was BYD Song Plus EV

- noted in Ukrautoprom.

The largest indicators of registration of these cars were recorded in: 

  • Lviv region – 828 units (93% used);
    • Kyiv – 677 units (69% used);
      • Dnipropetrovsk region – 486 units (75% used);
        • Kyiv region – 475 units (79% used);
          • Rivne region – 351 units (94% used).

            It is reported that VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx was more often chosen in Dnipropetrovsk region, and WELTMEISTER EX5 in Rivne region.

            In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

            • TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv and the region and in Dnipropetrovsk region;
              • TESLA Model 3 – in Lviv region; 
                • HYUNDAI Kona Electric – in Rivne region.

                  Let us remind

                  Earlier, Ukrautoprom reported that 12.8 thousand electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. Most of them were in Lviv region, Kyiv and Kyiv region. The most popular models: BYD Song Plus EV, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf.

                  Alina Volianska

                  Alina Volianska

                  EconomyAuto
                  Lviv Oblast
                  Tesla Model Y
                  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                  Volkswagen
                  Kyiv
                  Brent
                  $66.30
                  Bitcoin
                  $103,913.70
                  S&P 500
                  $5,902.12
                  Tesla
                  $335.92
                  Газ TTF
                  $35.65
                  Золото
                  $3,237.05
                  Ethereum
                  $2,674.87