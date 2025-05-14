The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced

Lviv region and Kyiv became the leading regions in terms of electric vehicle registrations in April, the Ukrautoprom Association reported and named the bestsellers, UNN writes.

UkrAutoprom reminded that almost 5.8 thousand electric vehicles (BEV) were registered in Ukraine in April 2025.

In terms of new cars, the most popular electric car in the markets of Lviv region, Kyiv and Kyiv region was BYD Song Plus EV - noted in Ukrautoprom.

The largest indicators of registration of these cars were recorded in:

Lviv region – 828 units (93% used);

Kyiv – 677 units (69% used);

Dnipropetrovsk region – 486 units (75% used);

Kyiv region – 475 units (79% used);

Rivne region – 351 units (94% used).

It is reported that VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx was more often chosen in Dnipropetrovsk region, and WELTMEISTER EX5 in Rivne region.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv and the region and in Dnipropetrovsk region;

TESLA Model 3 – in Lviv region;

HYUNDAI Kona Electric – in Rivne region.

Let us remind

Earlier, Ukrautoprom reported that 12.8 thousand electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. Most of them were in Lviv region, Kyiv and Kyiv region. The most popular models: BYD Song Plus EV, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf.