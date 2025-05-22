The most affordable mortgage in Diia: thanks to eOselia, more than 17,000 families have received the keys to their own homes
Thanks to the eOselia program, thousands of Ukrainian families have received their own housing worth more than UAH 28 billion. You can apply through the Diia app.
In Ukraine, thousands of families have already purchased their own housing thanks to eOselia for a total of more than UAH 28 billion.
How to apply for eOselia – a complete algorithm:
- open the Diia application — Services — eOselia;
- fill out the application and select banks;
- certify the application with Diia.Signature;
- receive a preliminary decision from banks in the application
and start the mortgage process.
At the beginning of March 2025, the first Ukrainians purchased housing under the eOselia program with the eRecovery certificate.
Also, UNN reported that The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocates UAH 298 million for the reconstruction of three residential buildings and a hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region and UAH 598 million for reconstruction in the Kharkiv region.