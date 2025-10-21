The Ministry of Justice explained a detailed algorithm of actions for families of missing servicemen and the process of payments to families

The Ministry of Justice and military departments of Ukraine have provided a detailed action algorithm for families if a close or familiar serviceman goes missing or is captured. The instruction covers the procedure for contacting state bodies, processing documents, obtaining extracts and payments, as well as rules for distributing monetary allowances among relatives. This is stated on the Ministry of Justice website, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Justice reports that in the event of a serviceman's disappearance or confirmation of his capture, family members have the right to contact authorized state bodies, obtain the necessary documents, and arrange for appropriate payments. The Ministry of Justice explains where to apply, what documents to prepare, and what rights relatives have in such cases.

Where to apply and what documents are needed:

National Police of Ukraine: personal appeal to the territorial body with all available information, a notification from the TCC and SP, and, if necessary, a DNA sample.

Required data: full name of the serviceman, date of birth, military rank, unit, place and circumstances of disappearance, contact details of colleagues, description of special features and photographic materials confirming capture or death.

Extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances: The application should be sent to the email address [email protected]. The extract is issued within 10 working days (in complex cases – up to 30 calendar days) in paper or electronic form.

Payments to families of servicemen:

Military personnel who have gone missing continue to receive their official salary, allowances, other types of monetary support, and a monthly remuneration of UAH 100,000.

Payments are made until a court decision recognizing the military as a missing person or declaring them deceased comes into legal force.

If a serviceman voluntarily leaves the unit, no payments are provided to the family.

Who receives the funds:

First and foremost, individuals specified in the personal order in case of capture.

In the absence of such orders, payments are distributed among the wife/husband, minor or underage children, children with disabilities, and the serviceman's parents.

In the absence of these relatives — among adult children, brothers, and sisters.

Unpaid monetary allowance is transferred to the serviceman after release from captivity or to the inheritance after the death is recorded.

Processing payments:

A family member submits an application addressed to the commander of the military unit or through the RTCC and SP, attaching copies of passports, marriage and birth certificates of children, a certificate of residence, and an identification code. The commander reviews the documents within 15 days and informs about the decision in writing.

This algorithm helps families act promptly in difficult circumstances and receive legal protection and financial support during the war.

