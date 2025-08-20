The Ministry of Health named the infectious disease that is currently threat №1 for children in Ukraine

Among the infectious diseases that are most dangerous for children's groups, schools, in particular, are polio, diphtheria, and measles is now threat №1. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, according to UNN.

Measles situation in Ukraine

I will start with the issue of measles, as by classification it is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. In the absence of vaccination, 9 out of 10 children who come into contact with measles will be infected, will get measles if there is no vaccination. - said Kuzin.

He noted that as of today, the measles situation in the European Union, Ukraine, and the world as a whole has been quite unstable for the second year.

The incidence rates are quite high. If you look at the statistics in Ukraine, almost 1200 cases of measles have been registered since the beginning of the year. Among children under 17, this is almost 900 children. Last year, our figures were at the level of 70 cases. This is a fairly significant increase. Measles spreads quite quickly in organized closed groups when children are studying in school, in a classroom, given close communication. - Kuzin said.

He also noted that current vaccination rates are not optimal, or those recommended by WHO.

We currently have vaccination coverage at 44% - this is for measles, mumps, and rubella. We really see that in Kyiv region, Odesa region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, the lowest indicators (for vaccination - ed.) compared to other regions. - said Kuzin.

Polio situation in Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Health also reported that it is important not to forget about polio vaccination, because it is a very dangerous infectious disease for children worldwide.

Ukraine had a fairly active polio outbreak, which was successfully closed with the support of colleagues from WHO. But the last outbreak started in Zakarpattia and it took almost three years to close it. This is to carry out all necessary vaccination measures. - Kuzin said.

Diphtheria situation in Ukraine

Kuzin emphasized that it is also important not to forget about diphtheria.

We are not currently registering cases of diphtheria among children. Diphtheria and tetanus are infectious diseases that are extremely dangerous, especially in childhood. They are quite difficult to tolerate, and we see that the coverage rates for DTP vaccination, i.e., for diphtheria and tetanus, are at a sufficiently low level. That is, in most regions, they do not reach the recommended levels - he noted.

The Deputy Minister of Health emphasized that measles is currently threat #1.