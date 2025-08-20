The Ministry of Health named the infectious disease that is currently threat №1 for children in Ukraine

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 338 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3942 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 5600 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 33538 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 18928 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 21638 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 23498 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131406 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115198 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106620 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 24105 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 16014 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 25830 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 17078 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 19241 views
Publications
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3912 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 33501 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131387 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115188 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106612 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 2594 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 10267 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 27064 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 61954 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 125127 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

The Ministry of Health named the infectious disease that is currently threat №1 for children in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin stated that measles is threat #1 for children's groups. Almost 1200 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, most of them among children.

The Ministry of Health named the infectious disease that is currently threat №1 for children in Ukraine

Among the infectious diseases that are most dangerous for children's groups, schools, in particular, are polio, diphtheria, and measles is now threat №1. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, according to UNN.

Measles situation in Ukraine

I will start with the issue of measles, as by classification it is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. In the absence of vaccination, 9 out of 10 children who come into contact with measles will be infected, will get measles if there is no vaccination.

- said Kuzin.

He noted that as of today, the measles situation in the European Union, Ukraine, and the world as a whole has been quite unstable for the second year.

The incidence rates are quite high. If you look at the statistics in Ukraine, almost 1200 cases of measles have been registered since the beginning of the year. Among children under 17, this is almost 900 children. Last year, our figures were at the level of 70 cases. This is a fairly significant increase. Measles spreads quite quickly in organized closed groups when children are studying in school, in a classroom, given close communication.

 - Kuzin said.

He also noted that current vaccination rates are not optimal, or those recommended by WHO.

We currently have vaccination coverage at 44% - this is for measles, mumps, and rubella. We really see that in Kyiv region, Odesa region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, the lowest indicators (for vaccination - ed.) compared to other regions.

 - said Kuzin.

In Ukraine, the number of measles cases has increased 20-fold in three months, two children have died5/15/25, 3:45 PM • 2867 views

Polio situation in Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Health also reported that it is important not to forget about polio vaccination, because it is a very dangerous infectious disease for children worldwide.

Ukraine had a fairly active polio outbreak, which was successfully closed with the support of colleagues from WHO. But the last outbreak started in Zakarpattia and it took almost three years to close it. This is to carry out all necessary vaccination measures.

- Kuzin said.

Diphtheria situation in Ukraine

Kuzin emphasized that it is also important not to forget about diphtheria.

We are not currently registering cases of diphtheria among children. Diphtheria and tetanus are infectious diseases that are extremely dangerous, especially in childhood. They are quite difficult to tolerate, and we see that the coverage rates for DTP vaccination, i.e., for diphtheria and tetanus, are at a sufficiently low level. That is, in most regions, they do not reach the recommended levels

- he noted.

Over 14 million children were not vaccinated in 2024: report7/15/25, 12:37 PM • 4509 views

The Deputy Minister of Health emphasized that measles is currently threat #1.

In summary, I would like to say that measles is currently threat #1, because it is indeed a dangerous disease and vaccination needs to be caught up. Coverage levels should be at least 95%. Ukraine has shown an average of 85% to 88% over the past few years. This is actually not an optimal indicator and leads to measles outbreaks being registered in healthcare facilities and in certain regions.

- said Kuzin.

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
Education
Child
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
World Health Organization
European Union
Ukraine