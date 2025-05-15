In Ukraine, the number of measles cases has increased 20-fold in three months, two children have died

In the first three months of 2025, 472 cases of measles were registered in Ukraine, which is 20.5 times more than in the same period last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the growth began last year: then the number of cases increased by 6.6 times - from 65 in 2023 to 433 in 2024.

Most cases were recorded in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Odesa regions. Also, in the last two, one fatal case was registered - these were children aged 10 years and 9 months, respectively. Both children had severe comorbidities - the statement reads.

The Public Health Center notes that measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases: 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people are at risk of getting sick after contact with a sick person. Children who are not vaccinated are most vulnerable to infection. The period from infection to the appearance of symptoms is 10-12 days.

The decision to get measles to gain immunity is too risky and deadly.

Among the complications of measles:

pneumonia (pneumonia);

ear infection (otitis);

inflammation of the brain (encephalitis);

other serious complications;

death.

Let's add

There is no specific treatment for measles. To protect against measles, the state provides all children with a complex vaccine that protects simultaneously against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). It is safe, effective and provides long-lasting protection.

According to the National Immunization Schedule, each child should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine - at 12 months and 6 years. Vaccinations are free and allow you to develop specific immunity.

Outbreaks of measles in Ukraine are cyclical and occur on average every 5-6 years. The main way to prevent such outbreaks is to cover preventive vaccinations at the level of 95%.

Let us remind you

As of May 12, 41 cases of measles were recorded in Kyiv, most of which were detected in April.