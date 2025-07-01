$41.780.14
The Ministry of Health annulled 445 decisions of medical-social expert commissions (MSEK) regarding the establishment of disability for officials: inspections continue

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has annulled 445 decisions of medical-social expert commissions (MSEK) on establishing disability for officials, most of which concern the State Customs Service. As part of the inspection, 2630 cases of officials from more than 70 state bodies are continuing.

The Ministry of Health annulled 445 decisions of medical-social expert commissions (MSEK) regarding the establishment of disability for officials: inspections continue

As a result of the inspection, 445 decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) on establishing disability for officials were cancelled. The largest share of cancelled decisions falls on officials of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the inspection, 445 MSEC decisions on establishing disability for officials have already been cancelled, and in 286 cases, new decisions have been made, particularly regarding a change in disability group (226 cases) or a change in the period of disability establishment (60 cases).

- the message says.

It is noted that a total of 2630 cases of officials from over 70 state bodies who were found to have a disability were included in the inspection. The Center for Assessing the Functional Status of an Individual has already reviewed 1692 cases, and another 423 people have been called for additional examinations to clarify their functional status.

The largest number of officials who were found to have a disability and are currently under review belong to:

  • State Customs Service of Ukraine – 810 cases, of which 369 have already been reviewed, 129 decisions cancelled, and in 78 cases, decisions changed;
    • State Tax Service of Ukraine – 518 cases, of which 291 have been reviewed, 90 decisions cancelled, 64 changed;
      • Prosecutor's Office bodies – 448 cases, of which 203 have already been reviewed, 80 decisions were cancelled, in 45 cases the decision was changed, and 121 people were called for additional examination.

        Addition

        The Ministry of Health, together with law enforcement agencies, is conducting inspections of MSEC decisions regarding officials. The inspections are carried out in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 22, 2024, "On combating corruption and other offenses during the establishment of disability for officials of state bodies." To conduct the inspections, the Ministry of Health created an interdepartmental working group together with law enforcement officers.

        Recall

        From January 1, 2025, instead of MSEC, a new system for assessing human daily functioning came into effect in Ukraine.

        In the new system, over 220,000 cases have already been reviewed instead of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC).

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        PoliticsHealth
        State Customs Service of Ukraine
        State Tax Service of Ukraine
        National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
