In the new system, over 220,000 cases have already been reviewed instead of the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC).

In 2025, a new system for assessing a person's daily functioning was launched in Ukraine to replace the MSEK. More than 254,000 cases have already been entered into the new system, and more than 220,000 cases have been reviewed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The Ministry of Health reminds that a new system for assessing a person's daily functioning was launched in Ukraine in 2025. Instead of paper cases and ambiguous procedures, there is a transparent approach. This is a modern model that allows determining the need for disability status based on the real impact of a disease or injury on a person's daily life.

As of June 4, more than 254,000 cases have already been entered into the system:

46,289 cases are digitized materials transferred from MSEK;

208,450 - new electronic referrals formed by treating physicians.

More than 220,000 cases (222,258) have already been reviewed. In 162,285 cases, expert teams decided to establish disability status. In 42,455 cases, a decision on disability status was not made, as the application concerned other issues — for example, updating an individual rehabilitation program or establishing the degree of loss of professional capacity or other grounds that do not provide for the establishment of disability - the statement said.

How the system works today

Organization:

1422 expert teams work in healthcare facilities;

they include 6896 specialists;

69,974 treating physicians are already actively using the electronic system;

the process is supported by 893 healthcare facility administrators.

What issues do people most often address?

The assessment system covers various life situations — from initial disability assessment to updating an individual rehabilitation program.

Most common referral goals

disability assessment — 110 091;

planned reassessment (due to the expiration of the disability period) — 115 379 684;

assessment in case of changes in health status — 7,562;

prescription of assistive devices or medical devices — 3,568;

determination of the degree of loss of professional capacity — 2,699.

Forms of assessment: in person, remotely, distantly or on-site

In the new system, decisions are made taking into account how the disease or injury affects a person's daily life — their ability to move, communicate, learn, work or care for themselves. The format of the assessment is determined individually — depending on how a person can move, what documents are already available, and whether a direct examination is needed - informs the Ministry of Health.

It is reported that in-person reviews in healthcare facilities remain the most common today. At the same time, the system provides flexibility — alternative forms are used in more complex cases.

in-person assessment at a medical facility – 173,162 cases;

remote assessment (based on available documents) – 11,016 cases;

distance assessment using telemedicine – 2,235 cases;

on-site visit to the person — at the place of residence or treatment – 908 cases.

These forms are especially important for people with severe mobility impairments who cannot come to the facility on their own.

