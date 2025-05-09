Failed to declare property worth over UAH 3 million: former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional MSEK notified of suspicion

Employees of the SBI, in cooperation with the NACP, have notified the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) of suspicion of declaring false information worth millions of hryvnias. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the official did not indicate in the declaration for 2023 an apartment in an elite residential complex and a car owned by her husband. She also did not declare her husband's income and his cash assets placed in bank accounts.

In addition, the Bureau found that the information on the monetary assets of the official herself, indicated in the declaration, is not true. Thus, the total amount of undeclared property and funds is more than 3.2 million hryvnias.

