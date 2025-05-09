Failed to declare property worth over UAH 3 million: former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional MSEK notified of suspicion

$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 25662 views

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 31894 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 29637 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41213 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66706 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 97945 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149204 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 111300 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111855 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188635 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 25329 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 29370 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 20058 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 27890 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 22001 views
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 25662 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 117183 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 137243 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188635 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 149201 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 5716 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 12070 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 136889 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 150061 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 85396 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Failed to declare property worth over UAH 3 million: former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional MSEK notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk MSEK did not declare an apartment, a car and her husband's income for 2023. The total amount of hidden property amounted to over UAH 3.2 million.

Failed to declare property worth over UAH 3 million: former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional MSEK notified of suspicion

Employees of the SBI, in cooperation with the NACP, have notified the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) of suspicion of declaring false information worth millions of hryvnias. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the official did not indicate in the declaration for 2023 an apartment in an elite residential complex and a car owned by her husband. She also did not declare her husband's income and his cash assets placed in bank accounts.

In addition, the Bureau found that the information on the monetary assets of the official herself, indicated in the declaration, is not true. Thus, the total amount of undeclared property and funds is more than 3.2 million hryvnias.

Illegally оформлено бойові виплати на almost 5 million UAH: The SBI exposed an official from one of the military units23.04.25, 01:02 • 3958 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
