Inspections of MSEC decisions: disability canceled for almost 300 officials

The Ministry of Health, together with law enforcement officers, is reviewing the decisions of the MSEC to establish disability for government officials. Disability has been canceled for 281 people. This was announced by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health, together with law enforcement, is checking the decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) to establish disability for government officials.

It is reported that a list of 2,636 cases of officials from more than 70 state bodies has been compiled for the inspection.

Specialists have already processed 1359 cases of officials: 281 earlier decisions of the MSEC have been canceled, in 232 cases the disability group or the term of the decision has been changed, and almost 500 people have been summoned for examination. The list of people whose cases need to be reviewed is constantly growing as soon as additional data is received from law enforcement. The checks are ongoing - Lyashko said.

The cases are reviewed by experts from the Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability in Dnipro.

Addendum

Since January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning, conducted by expert teams of practitioners, has been launched, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise has been eliminated.