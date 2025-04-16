The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump's special envoy's statement regarding the "five territories": Ukraine's position remains unchanged

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15824 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61594 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163315 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83987 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113962 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89541 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141362 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43028 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163310 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154606 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141362 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43731 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump's special envoy's statement regarding the "five territories": Ukraine's position remains unchanged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7842 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump's special envoy's statement on the "five territories". Ukraine does not recognize the stolen lands as Russian and will not agree to limit its defense capabilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump's special envoy's statement regarding the "five territories": Ukraine's position remains unchanged

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statement of Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the "five territories" within the framework of a peace agreement with the Russian Federation. The ministry emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the country will never recognize any stolen territories. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

The first point: Ukraine will never recognize any territories stolen by Russia as Russian. Number one. Number two: Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities, its armed forces, or military assistance from partners. This is number two. And number three, Ukraine never, that is, no third country has the right to veto Ukraine's choice of which alliances and unions to join

- emphasized Tykhyi.

According to the spokesperson, these principles are based not only on the political will of Ukraine, but also on international law and the UN Charter.

And when Russia makes its demands about regions, about some prohibitions for Ukraine to join somewhere, about some restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, about some internal Ukrainian laws and so on, and so forth - all this is not legitimate by definition. Russia has no right to support these things, it has no right, in principle, to make these demands

- added the spokesperson.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Ukraine
