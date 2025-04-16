The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Trump's special envoy's statement regarding the "five territories": Ukraine's position remains unchanged

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statement of Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the "five territories" within the framework of a peace agreement with the Russian Federation. The ministry emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the country will never recognize any stolen territories. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

The first point: Ukraine will never recognize any territories stolen by Russia as Russian. Number one. Number two: Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities, its armed forces, or military assistance from partners. This is number two. And number three, Ukraine never, that is, no third country has the right to veto Ukraine's choice of which alliances and unions to join - emphasized Tykhyi.

According to the spokesperson, these principles are based not only on the political will of Ukraine, but also on international law and the UN Charter.

And when Russia makes its demands about regions, about some prohibitions for Ukraine to join somewhere, about some restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, about some internal Ukrainian laws and so on, and so forth - all this is not legitimate by definition. Russia has no right to support these things, it has no right, in principle, to make these demands - added the spokesperson.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it.