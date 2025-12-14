Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: SES completed work, the number of injured increased to 14 people

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 10048 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 16521 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 36781 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 61999 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 43859 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 41707 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 34201 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20423 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19234 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16821 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
94%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM • 7626 views
Massive Russian drone attack on Odesa region: energy and civilian facilities damagedDecember 14, 08:49 AM • 4112 views
Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrivalDecember 14, 09:52 AM • 3292 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 6956 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 3754 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 41687 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 49732 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 46153 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 55837 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 80202 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Petteri Orpo
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 22185 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 24522 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 29344 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 63799 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 44014 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: SES completed work, the number of injured increased to 14 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The State Emergency Service (SES) has completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, 14 people were injured, including a child, three SES employees, and a patrol police officer.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: SES completed work, the number of injured increased to 14 people

The State Emergency Service (SES) has completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, the number of injured increased to 14 people.

Among them: one child, three SES employees, one patrol police officer.

Recall

It was previously reported that on the morning of December 14, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a supermarket.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine