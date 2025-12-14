Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: SES completed work, the number of injured increased to 14 people
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service (SES) has completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, 14 people were injured, including a child, three SES employees, and a patrol police officer.
Details
As a result of the attack, the number of injured increased to 14 people.
Among them: one child, three SES employees, one patrol police officer.
Recall
It was previously reported that on the morning of December 14, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a supermarket.