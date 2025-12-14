Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: SES completed work, the number of injured increased to 14 people

The State Emergency Service (SES) has completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, the number of injured increased to 14 people.

Among them: one child, three SES employees, one patrol police officer.

Recall

It was previously reported that on the morning of December 14, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a supermarket.