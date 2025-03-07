Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the negotiations between the US and Russia: we do not interfere in bilateral dialogues
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine does not interfere in the negotiations between the USA and Russia, but insists on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." Ukrainian-American consultations will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 11.
Ukraine does not interfere in negotiations between the USA and Russia, but it is important that no decisions about Ukraine are made without Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a press conference on Friday, reports the correspondent UNN.
We have a general principle that in bilateral dialogues, bilateral negotiations we do not interfere, it is their business. It is the business of two countries, but it concerns us very much. Nothing concerning Ukraine was discussed there. This is important for us. And we believe that the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", that is, no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, is being adhered to. As for the American-Russian track, it is their bilateral track. We will not throw in our comments publicly. We also analyze and see all the messages that come out
Recall
In February, Russia and the USA held negotiations in Saudi Arabia, which lasted 4.5 hours, and according to the representative of the Russian delegation from the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, they went "well", and separate teams of negotiators from Russia and the USA will begin contacts regarding Ukraine "in due time".
On March 11, bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations on strategic partnership will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the absence of information about the participation of the Russian side in the negotiations.