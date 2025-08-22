$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
02:47 PM • 12419 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 11093 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
02:30 PM • 12706 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
August 22, 01:07 PM • 14465 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11284 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 22, 11:30 AM • 18024 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18886 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13003 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13877 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against dangerous provocations and approaching the borders amid joint exercises with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against ill-conceived provocations. This is related to the planned military exercises on the territory of Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against dangerous provocations and approaching the borders amid joint exercises with the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in the context of the planned military exercises on the territory of Belarus, warned Minsk against ill-considered provocations and advised not to approach the borders of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that since 2022, Belarus has been an accomplice in Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and the cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Minsk poses a threat to all of Europe.

We call on our partners to remain vigilant, strengthen sanctions and political pressure on Russia and Belarus, jointly counter Russian propaganda, and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, which protects Europe from the Russian threat.

- the statement says.

The agency also reminded that in 2021-2022, the accumulation of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine took place under the guise of joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "Zapad-2021".

We warn Minsk against ill-considered provocations, advise to remain prudent, not to approach the borders and not to provoke the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises of Russia with Belarus, which are scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter jets and 150 soldiers to Poland.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine