The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Minsk against dangerous provocations and approaching the borders amid joint exercises with the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in the context of the planned military exercises on the territory of Belarus, warned Minsk against ill-considered provocations and advised not to approach the borders of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that since 2022, Belarus has been an accomplice in Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, and the cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Minsk poses a threat to all of Europe.

We call on our partners to remain vigilant, strengthen sanctions and political pressure on Russia and Belarus, jointly counter Russian propaganda, and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, which protects Europe from the Russian threat. - the statement says.

The agency also reminded that in 2021-2022, the accumulation of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine took place under the guise of joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "Zapad-2021".

We warn Minsk against ill-considered provocations, advise to remain prudent, not to approach the borders and not to provoke the Defense Forces of Ukraine - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that during the active phase of joint exercises of Russia with Belarus, which are scheduled for September on the territory of Belarus, the risk for Ukraine may increase, and that no strike group is currently being formed in Belarus.

However, given the possible threats near the borders, Germany relocated five Eurofighter jets and 150 soldiers to Poland.