The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador and handed over a note of protest in response to the ban on "Madyar" visiting Hungary

Exclusive
03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 23797 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 48342 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 167918 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 170227 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador and handed over a note of protest in response to the ban on "Madyar" visiting Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed a note of protest to the Hungarian ambassador in response to the entry ban for Robert Brovdi, commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kyiv called on Budapest for a constructive dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador and handed over a note of protest in response to the ban on "Madyar" visiting Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine and handed over a note of protest in response to Hungary's ban on the entry of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"). This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

The Hungarian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He was handed a note of protest in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, in particular our defender of Hungarian origin, who was banned from entering the country of his ancestors.

- Sybiha wrote.

He called on Hungary to refrain from unfriendly actions and instead engage in constructive dialogue, to which Ukraine remains ready.

Recall

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after an attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds".

Later, "Madyar" responded to the ban on entry to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the situation with the ban on Robert Brovdi's entry to Hungary.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Hungary's ban on the entry of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, better known as "Madyar", into the Schengen area.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine