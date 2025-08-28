The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador and handed over a note of protest in response to the ban on "Madyar" visiting Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine and handed over a note of protest in response to Hungary's ban on the entry of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"). This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

The Hungarian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He was handed a note of protest in response to Hungary's discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, in particular our defender of Hungarian origin, who was banned from entering the country of his ancestors. - Sybiha wrote.

He called on Hungary to refrain from unfriendly actions and instead engage in constructive dialogue, to which Ukraine remains ready.

Recall

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after an attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds".

Later, "Madyar" responded to the ban on entry to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the situation with the ban on Robert Brovdi's entry to Hungary.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Hungary's ban on the entry of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, better known as "Madyar", into the Schengen area.