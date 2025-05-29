MFA of Ukraine responded to the Russian fear of transferring the "memorandum": it is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7666 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22610 views

10:11 AM • 22610 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52041 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46122 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83307 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74429 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108123 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107601 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112549 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7666 views

01:16 PM • 7666 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83307 views

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83307 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153534 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230648 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241255 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43450 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51995 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90188 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149885 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88055 views
MFA of Ukraine responded to the Russian fear of transferring the "memorandum": it is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Russia is not handing over the draft "memorandum" to Ukraine, probably due to unrealistic ultimatums that may be hindering the peace process. Sybiha called on the Russian Federation to immediately provide proposals.

MFA of Ukraine responded to the Russian fear of transferring the "memorandum": it is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums

Russia's reluctance to hand over the Russian draft "memorandum" on the settlement of the war to Ukraine may indicate that it contains unrealistic demands. This was written by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, on the social network X, reports UNN.

The Russians' fear of sending their "memorandum" to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process. If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minsiter Andriy Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty.

- said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait for Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Ukraine. Kyiv, according to him, expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as agreed earlier".

Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"29.05.25, 14:54 • 2420 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
