MFA of Ukraine responded to the Russian fear of transferring the "memorandum": it is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums

Russia's reluctance to hand over the Russian draft "memorandum" on the settlement of the war to Ukraine may indicate that it contains unrealistic demands. This was written by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, on the social network X, reports UNN.

The Russians' fear of sending their "memorandum" to Ukraine suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of revealing that they are stalling the peace process. If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minsiter Andriy Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty. - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait for Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Ukraine. Kyiv, according to him, expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as agreed earlier".

Kremlin refused to "publicly" discuss its draft "memorandum"