The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained whether Ukraine's fundamental positions include security guarantees

Security guarantees are among the three main principles of Ukraine, in particular, in the clause on the defense capability of the state, which provides for strengthening the country within the framework of international cooperation to protect against external threats. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Security guarantees are mentioned in these three points, in fact, also in the second point, which refers to the defense capability of Ukraine, because we understand that any security guarantees will involve strengthening Ukraine in some form, in whatever form it may be. And also the third point that no third country has the right to veto Ukraine's choice of unions and alliances, this is also about this - explained Tykhyi.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the issue of NATO cannot be removed from the agenda, as it is the choice of the Ukrainian people, enshrined in the Constitution. He also noted that work is currently underway on specific packages of long-term security guarantees, including the possibility of deploying international contingents in Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.

Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, talks about joining the Alliance became the cause of the war - Trump

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine's course towards joining the Alliance remains unchanged after the summit in Washington. According to him, when NATO said that Ukraine would one day be a member of the Alliance, no one promised that it would be part of a peace agreement.