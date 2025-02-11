The Ministry of Defense launches the “Contract 18-24”: what will young military get?

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116382 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102485 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116832 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158837 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103034 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92315 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149143 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181331 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136582 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138392 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166349 views
The Ministry of Defense launches the “Contract 18-24”: what will young military get?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128912 views

The Ministry of Defense has launched the Contract 18-24 project for Ukrainians aged 18-24 with a payout of up to UAH 1 million. Participants will receive enhanced training in accordance with NATO standards, a preferential mortgage, and social guarantees.

The Ministry of Defense is launching the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, financial support of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, etc. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense today officially launched the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24 who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year. The project opens up new opportunities for volunteers aged 18-24: decent financial remuneration, professional combat training in accordance with NATO standards, and social guarantees that no other civilian profession offers 

- the statement said.

The ministry said the contract offers financial stability guaranteed by the state, under which servicemen can receive up to UAH 1 million: UAH 200,000 will be paid immediately, and the remaining UAH 800,000 will be paid during service. There is also a possibility of receiving additional financial support of up to UAH 120 thousand.

The contract will also provide for free travel and utility benefits; training in educational institutions within quotas at the expense of the state after the contract expires; the right to travel abroad after a year of service; and the opportunity to choose the place of the preliminary medical examination.

In addition, they will be provided with a “zero” mortgage under the eHouse program after the end of the contract, the opportunity to choose their own unit and specialty; compensation for rental housing during the service, medical care, and dental and prosthetic care. The law also guarantees exemption from mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract.

We create conditions in which service becomes prestigious and competitive. Ukrainians who join the Defense Forces will receive everything they need: the best training, high salaries, social guarantees and career opportunities 

- Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

You can apply online at 18-24.army.gov.ua or through the Reserve+ application with the next update. The next step is to consult with a recruiter, sign a contract and undergo training in combat units.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. The military personnel who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams, and take advantage of a 0% mortgage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

