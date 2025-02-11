The Ministry of Defense launches the “Contract 18-24”: what will young military get?

The Ministry of Defense is launching the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, financial support of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, etc. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense today officially launched the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24 who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year. The project opens up new opportunities for volunteers aged 18-24: decent financial remuneration, professional combat training in accordance with NATO standards, and social guarantees that no other civilian profession offers - the statement said.

The ministry said the contract offers financial stability guaranteed by the state, under which servicemen can receive up to UAH 1 million: UAH 200,000 will be paid immediately, and the remaining UAH 800,000 will be paid during service. There is also a possibility of receiving additional financial support of up to UAH 120 thousand.

The contract will also provide for free travel and utility benefits; training in educational institutions within quotas at the expense of the state after the contract expires; the right to travel abroad after a year of service; and the opportunity to choose the place of the preliminary medical examination.

In addition, they will be provided with a “zero” mortgage under the eHouse program after the end of the contract, the opportunity to choose their own unit and specialty; compensation for rental housing during the service, medical care, and dental and prosthetic care. The law also guarantees exemption from mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract.

We create conditions in which service becomes prestigious and competitive. Ukrainians who join the Defense Forces will receive everything they need: the best training, high salaries, social guarantees and career opportunities - Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

You can apply online at 18-24.army.gov.ua or through the Reserve+ application with the next update. The next step is to consult with a recruiter, sign a contract and undergo training in combat units.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. The military personnel who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams, and take advantage of a 0% mortgage.