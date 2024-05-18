The Ministry of Defense has launched a new electronic queue system for TCCs and JVs

The Ministry of Defense has started testing a new service - an electronic queue to the TCC and JV. This was reported by the Ministry on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

It is reported that pre-registration is possible in 19 TCCs - testing is taking place in separate centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Kropyvnytskyi.

To register for the e-queue, you need to select the TCC and JV where you are registered or at the place of your current registration. Then enter your personal data and confirm your phone number. You will receive a message with the date and time of your visit.

