The Ministry of Defense allocated UAH 1.9 billion for the purchase of drones and other equipment through DOT-Chain Defence

The Ministry of Defense allocated UAH 1.9 billion for drones and equipment through DOT-Chain Defence, which is already used by 180 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In three months, almost 100,000 drones have been delivered with an average delivery time of 10 days, writes UNN.

We continue to increase the pace of providing the army with drones. The Ministry of Defense has allocated an additional UAH 1.9 billion for the purchase of drones and other equipment through DOT-Chain Defence. - the message says.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 50 more brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are joining the marketplace, and thus 180 units are already working through the system.

In three months, almost 100,000 drones worth UAH 3.74 billion have been delivered to the army through DOT-Chain Defence. The average delivery time for equipment "from stock" is only 10 days. - noted in the ministry.

It is noted that DOT-Chain Defence is a convenient and transparent system where units choose the necessary means themselves, and the "Defense Procurement Agency" takes care of the bureaucracy.

Addition

On October 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted amendments to paragraph 9 of the "Peculiarities of public procurement of goods, works and services for customers provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement", for the period of martial law in Ukraine and within 90 days from the date of its termination or cancellation".

According to the government's decision, the Innovation Development Fund will be able to purchase special innovative technologies without applying procurement procedures/simplified procurements defined by law:

robotics;

unmanned systems;

dual-use and military developments.

The change concerns procurements necessary to ensure the activities of the experimental unit NEXT.

"The development and testing of combat drones, ground robots, and water platforms requires fast and flexible component supply. Traditional procurement procedures involve competitiveness, and for the realities of the front, it is necessary to make purchases mainly from manufacturers. Simplification will allow the Fund to directly obtain the necessary technologies and equipment for accelerated testing, adaptation, and transfer to the military. This will strengthen our technological advantage and help save the lives of defenders," said Andriy Telyupa, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app