The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development does not plan to introduce a reconstruction tax

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine does not plan to introduce a reconstruction tax after the war. This was reported by the press service of the ministry, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Development does not plan to develop and introduce a reconstruction tax. The information that appeared in the media about the possible introduction of such a tax is an incorrect interpretation of the public discussion on financing the country's recovery. This was emphasized by First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum - the statement said.

As noted by the ministry, the taxes currently paid by citizens are primarily directed to the defense and security of Ukraine.

The introduction of an additional tax burden on people for reconstruction is not currently being considered. At the same time, the reconstruction of Ukraine indeed requires significant resources. The state's position remains unchanged: Russia, as the aggressor state, should primarily pay for the destroyed cities and communities - the ministry noted.

The agency added that Shkrum emphasized that reconstruction is already underway and the Ministry of Development is working to attract funding primarily through mechanisms of international aid, grants, and preferential loans. The creation of a Reconstruction Fund is also being worked on, which will allow for faster accumulation of funds and ensure their transparent use.

Addition

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Aliona Shkrum, in an interview with the media, said that the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development is working on creating a separate Reconstruction Fund, which in the future will be filled by a separate tax.

According to her, this is a forced step, because no international bank in the world was created to rebuild a country during a war."

Later, Shkrum wrote on Facebook that the Ministry of Development does not plan any reconstruction tax.

"These discussions are an incorrect interpretation of the discussion about financing reconstruction. There will be no reconstruction tax and there cannot be. This is an axiom. All our taxes now go to the defense and security of the country. Please do not look for hype where there is none. These manipulations are currently harmful," wrote Shkrum.

Recall

