Metro between "Lisova" and "Dnipro" will be closed in Kyiv on the weekend: reasons and alternative transport
Kyiv • UNN
On the weekend of April 5-6, train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" metro stations will be suspended due to repair work on the Darnytskyi overpass. At this time, bus No. 1M will run.
In Kyiv, on the weekend of April 5-6, train traffic will be suspended between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" metro stations due to repair works on the Darnytskyi overpass, the KMDA reported, writes UNN.
On April 5 and 6, train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" metro stations will be stopped due to the repair of the Darnytskyi overpass. Instead, buses No. 1M will run on a duplicate route
Trains, as indicated, will run between the "Akademmistechko" and "Arsenalna" stations according to the weekend schedule.
This is happening against the background of the fact that beams of span structures will be dismantled on the Darnytskyi overpass this weekend. Therefore, for the safety of passengers, ground metro stations from "Lisova" to "Dnipro" will be closed.
The duplicating bus No. 1M will run with an interval of up to 10 minutes:
- in the direction from the "Lisova" metro station to "Arsenalna" - along Brovarskyi Avenue, Dniprovskyi Descent, Alley of Heroes of Kruty, then along Ivan Mazepa Street to the "Arsenalna" metro station;
- in the opposite direction - along the same route, except for the section between the "Darnytsia" - "Chernihivska" metro stations. Transport will move through Andriy Malyshka Street.
The number of trams No. 8, 27 and buses No. 118 will also be increased.
"From April 7, the metro stations from "Lisova" to "Dnipro" will operate as usual", - reported in KMDA.
